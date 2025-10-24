default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter has cleared the concussion protocol after missing last Sunday's loss to the Panthers. Carter has started all four games in which he's played this season, logging 13 tackles (nine solo) and a pair of pass breakups.

More News