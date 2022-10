Carter totaled seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Carter intercepted Mac Jones in the second quarter. Two drives later, Carter made another interception and took it to the house, but the play was negated by a questionable roughing the passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers. That play proved to be the turning point in the game, as the Patriots went on to outscore New York 19-7 after Carter's pick-six was taken off the board.