Carter (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Carter, who is dealing with a reported low-ankle sprain, didn't practice this past week before being deemed doubtful for the contest. In Carter's absence, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relays via coach Robert Saleh that the Jets plan to utilize a backfield-by-committee in Week 13 that will include rookie Zonovan Knight, Ty Johnson and James Robinson. Of the three, Knight, who carried 14 times for 69 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in relief of Carter last weekend versus Chicago, looks like the upside play, though Johnson (five carries for 62 yards and TD, plus one catch for 16 yards against the Bears) should also factor in, while Robinson (a healthy scratch last week) will look to reclaim a role in New York's backfield in his return to the mix. Carter's next chance to return to the lineup will arrive in Week 14 when the Jets face the Bills on the road.