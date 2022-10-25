The Jets have agreed to a trade for Jacksonville running back James Robinson (knee), per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, which likely will push Carter back to a change-of-pace role.

Carter may see similar usage to what he has been getting all season, while Robinson is a decent bet to step into the featured role previously occupied by Breece Hall, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's win over the Broncos. Robinson currently is battling some knee soreness, but the Jets presumably did their due diligence and determined him to be relatively healthy before agreeing to trade for the former 1,000-yard rusher.