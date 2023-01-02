Carter rushed once for two yards and caught two of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to Seattle.

Carter was used sparingly while Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight racked up eight rushing attempts apiece, totaling 46 and 27 yards, respectively. New York's injury-riddled offense has fallen apart down the stretch, and Carter hasn't mustered more than 21 rushing yards in a game since Week 9. The 2021 fourth-round pick will wrap up his second NFL season against the Dolphins in Week 18.