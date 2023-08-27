Carter was held to one rushing yard on four attempts (no receptions) in Saturday's 32-24 preseason win over the Giants.

Carter was the first back to receive a carry for the Jets with Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall sitting out Saturday's exhibition finale. The 2021 fourth-round pick projects to serve as the Jets' third back despite Saturday's poor showing, but he won't carry fantasy value in that role this year.

