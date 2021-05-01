The Jets selected Carter in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

The second Michael Carter selected by the Jets on Day 3, this Carter is a defensive back out of Duke. Carter is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds but he can absolutely fly, running a 4.36 in the 40. He racked up 19 pass breakups in his final two years with the Blue Devils, showing strong coverage ability. Size will be a concern until he proves it isn't but Carter is a toolsy selection in the mid rounds.