Carter is poised to step in as the Jets' lead back beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed that Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and minor meniscus injury in New York's Week 7 win over Denver, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN report.

Carter had been seeing around 10 touches per game as a complement to Hall through the first seven weeks, but the second-year running back out of North Carolina will likely handle 15-plus touches on a regular basis moving forward as the top backfield option in a run-heavy Jets offense. Ty Johnson should also see an increase in playing time while he likely moves up to the No. 2 role out of the backfield as a result of Hall's injury, but Carter's ability to play in all situations should allow him to take on most of the vacated touches.