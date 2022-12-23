Carter rushed twice for six yards and brought in all five targets for 44 yards in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

The conventional Jets ground attack was an abject failure Thursday -- Carter, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson combined for 11 yards on 10 carries -- but Carter found a way to salvage his night somewhat with his work through the air. The second-year back paced the Jets in receptions and receiving yards, with both totals also serving as his second highest of the campaign. Given the general state of disarray the Jets' offense is in, it's difficult to predict if there will be a clear-cut early-down back between Carter and Knight in a Week 17 road matchup against the vulnerable Seahawks run defense a week from Sunday.