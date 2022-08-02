Carter is dealing with a minor ankle injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The second-year back was limited in Tuesday's practice, but not held out entirely, suggesting his ankle injury isn't too much of a concern. Carter likely will be stuck in a backup role after the Jets drafted Breece Hall in the second round, but there will still be snaps available for the UNC product, especially on passing downs.
