Carter rushed once for nine yards and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Carter's three touches tied a season-high mark that he has now reached in three of four games. Barring an injury to Breece Hall or Dalvin Cook, Carter will likely remain an afterthought in the Jets' offense, though he could supplant Cook as the No. 2 running back if the veteran continues to struggle. Cook has just 58 rushing yards on 23 carries (2.3 YPC), while Carter has 23 yards on four rushing attempts (5.8 YPC).