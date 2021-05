The Jets selected Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

Carter (5-foot-8, 201 pounds) is unlikely to take up a big workload as an NFL back, but the North Carolina product was consistently productive in college and should be competent on passing downs early in his NFL career. He might be the Jets' best current passing-down option at running back, though a lack of speed at his size (4.54-second 40) makes him a long shot to emerge as a starter.