Carter finished the 2023 season with 50 tackles (37 solo) and nine passes defensed.

Carter was among the league's top performing nickel cornerbacks while Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed patrolled the outside for a Jets secondary that allowed the fewest catches, receiving yards and touchdowns to wide receivers in 2023. While Carter's 50 tackles were a career low, he posted nine passes defensed for a second consecutive season. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick is expected to reprise his role in the slot in the final year of his rookie contract in 2024.