Carter isn't slated to suit up for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Browns, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Breece Hall continues to reside on the active/PUP list due to the ACL tear that he suffered Week 7 of last season. Meanwhile, Carter and Zonavon Knight also won't play Thursday, leaving rookie Israel Abanikanda, Travis Dye and Damarea Crockett as the Jets' backfield options for the team's preseason opener. Carter's next chance to get exhibition action is Saturday, Aug. 12 at Carolina.
