Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Carter (concussion) won't travel with the team for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos in London, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter missed the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys due to a concussion and is now in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest. Glenn noted that Carter may travel to London later in the week and join the team, but it's generally not a positive sign that he didn't travel with them initially. If the Duke product is sidelined again in Week 6, Isaiah Oliver and Malachi Moore will likely see increased work in the Jets' secondary.