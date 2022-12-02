Carter (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Carter was forced out of this past Sunday's win against the Bears with what eventually was termed a low-ankle sprain, which left him day-to-day. However, with no practice reps under his belt this week, he seems destined to be among the Jets' inactives this weekend. If Carter is unable to play, the Jets likely will roll with Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson at running back, though James Robinson also could join the mix if he isn't a health scratch for a second straight game.