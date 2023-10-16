Carter rushed once for five yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.
Carter once again finished third among New York's running backs in touches behind Breece Hall (17) and Dalvin Cook (four). Expect Carter to remain in a depth role after the Jets' Week 7 bye.
