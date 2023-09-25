Carter didn't have a rushing attempt and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Carter continues to work as the clear No. 3 running back behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, who had 18 rushing yards apiece on 12 and eight carries, respectively. Between Carter's lack of playing time and the Jets' collective struggles on offense, Carter won't be a recommended fantasy option in Week 4 against Kansas City.