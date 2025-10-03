Carter (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Carter sustained a concussion during the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Dolphins and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play Sunday. The veteran corner from Duke has tallied 13 total tackles and two passes defended over New York's first four games this season. While he's sidelined in Week 5, expect Jarvis Brownlee and Qwan'tez Stiggers to see increased work with the Jets' first-team defense.