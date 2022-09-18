Carter rushed seven times for 23 yards and caught all five of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns.
Carter got 12 touches to Breece Hall's eight, but Hall had the more productive afternoon, leading the team with 50 rushing yards and adding a receiving touchdown. Both dynamic young running backs should continue to play substantial roles in New York's offense against the Bengals in Week 3.
