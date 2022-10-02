Carter rushed nine times for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over Pittsburgh.

Carter was far less effective on the ground than Breece Hall, who rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. After mustering 100 scrimmage yards on the dot in the season opener, Carter has totaled 50 or fewer in each of the subsequent three games and has yet to find the end zone in 2022. Hall and Carter will continue to split carries in Week 5 against the Dolphins.