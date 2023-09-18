Carter rushed twice for eight yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The Jets fell behind early and failed to establish the run. Fellow running backs Breece Hall (four carries for nine yards) and Dalvin Cook (four carries for seven yards) fared no better than Carter on the ground, while quarterback Zach Wilson led the team with 36 rushing yards on five scrambles. New York will look to bounce back at home against the Patriots in Week 3, but Carter remains third in the backfield pecking order behind Hall and Cook.