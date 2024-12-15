Carter exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a back injury.
Carter did not record a statistic before exiting Sunday's contest. He totaled 23 tackels and one pass defended across 11 appearances coming into Week 15. In Carter's absence, it's likely that Isaiah Oliver will step in at slot cornerback for the Jets.
