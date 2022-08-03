Carter (ankle) practiced Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Carter took part in both team and individual drills after a minor injury limited his participation the day before. His fantasy value took a huge hit when the Jets drafted Breece Hall this summer, but Carter still figures to get weekly touches as the No. 2 back and is the favorite to handle obvious passing downs. Fantasy upside beyond RB3/FLEX range probably requires Hall to be injured or a total bust.
