Carter rushed 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Carter punched in his first touchdown of the season from one yard out to open the second quarter after Breece Hall did the heavy lifting to get New York down there with a 79-yard catch. In the fourth, a 21-yard Hall catch was followed by a one-yard Carter touchdown. Hall ultimately racked up 197 scrimmage yards to Carter's 33, so there's no question who the lead back is in New York, though this game showed that it's possible for both to find success in the right circumstances. Carter will likely continue to play a complementary role behind Hall in Week 6 against the Packers.