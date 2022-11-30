Carter (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that coach Robert Saleh is hopeful that Carter, who is dealing with a low-ankle sprain, will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, but for now the running back is day-to-day. If Carter ends up being sidelined or limited this weekend, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson would be in line for added Week 13 opportunities along with James Robinson, who was a healthy scratch in the Jets' Week 12 win over the Bears.