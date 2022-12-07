Carter (ankle) is slated to practice fully Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Carter is thus poised to be back in action Sunday against the Bills following a one-game absence. In his looming return to the lineup, Carter should reclaim a solid share of the Jets' backfield touches, however per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, coach Robert Saleh indicated that Zonovan Knight is in line to remain in the RB rotation this weekend on the heels of looking sharp while filling in for Carter over the Jets' last two games.