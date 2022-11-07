Carter rushed 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills. He also caught his only target for 10 yards.

Carter was out-touched 15-13 by James Robinson, who came into the game nursing a knee injury. Both running backs got into the end zone, and Carter finished with 86 scrimmage yards to Robinson's 53. Carter cut Buffalo's lead to 14-10 in the final minute of the first half with a six-yard rushing touchdown, then Robinson put New York ahead with a seven-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Given the Jets' commitment to running the ball despite losing Breece Hall (knee) for the season, both Carter and Robinson should continue to garner double-digit touches after the team's Week 10 bye.