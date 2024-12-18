Carter (back) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Carter was forced out of Sunday's contest at Jacksonville early by a back injury, and now his availability for Week 16 seems to be in jeopardy. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play Sunday versus the Rams.
