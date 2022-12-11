Carter (ankle) rushed five times for five yards and caught three of six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Buffalo. He also lost a fumble.

Carter ceded most of the backfield opportunities to Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 71 yards and New York's only touchdown on 17 attempts. The former also lost a crucial fumble just outside the red zone with the Jets trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter. This disastrous performance won't help Carter cut into Knight's workload in Week 15, though there could be enough opportunities to go around for both Jets running backs to find success in Week 15 against the leaky Lions run defense.