Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there should still be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.