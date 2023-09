Carter (elbow) did not return to Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jets, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Carter reportedly could have returned to the game, but the Jets were content with taking the cautious approach with their nickel cornerback. The 24-year-old seems likely to be able to play in Week 3 versus New England, but more information on his status will likely come when New York returns to practice this week.