Carter rushed once for six yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Carter got three touches while Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall combined for 27 in the season-opening win. It will likely take an injury to one of the team's top two running backs for Carter to get more than a handful of touches per game in an offense that will be helmed by Zach Wilson moving forward after Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. Up next for Carter and the Jets is a Week 2 trip to Dallas.