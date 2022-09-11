Carter rushed 10 times for 60 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens.

Carter was the lead back in a Jets offense that went with a game plan heavy on runs and short passes, though it wasn't all good for the second-year pro, who had an egregious drop on 4th and goal in the fourth quarter. Rookie second-round pick Breece Hall got just 12 touches and lost a fumble, further solidifying Carter as New York's top option heading into the Jets' Week 2 trip to Cleveland. A change in offensive approach is also unlikely as long as Joe Flacco's filling in for the injured Zach Wilson (knee), so Carter should be locked into significant volume for at least the next couple games, though in a low-octane offense.