Carter rushed three times for four yards and caught two of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Carter struggled down the stretch along with the entire Jets offense. He totaled 402 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 114 carries while catching 41 of 554 targets for 288 yards over 16 appearances in 2022. Carter was used primarily in a change-of-pace role in his second NFL season, and he'll likely see similar usage in 2023.