Carter (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter exited the Jets' Week 15 win over the Jaguars after sustaining a back injury, and he was unable to practice all week, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Isaiah Oliver is likely to serve as the Jets' top slot cornerback in Carter's stead in Week 16.