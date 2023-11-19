Carter (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus Buffalo.

Carter came into the weekend without an injury designation, but he was added to the injury report and deemed questionable on Saturday due to a hamstring issue. Given the nature of such injuries, it's not surprising that the cornerback won't be able to take the field Sunday. Brandin Echols and Jarrick Bernard-Converse should see more work in Carter's stead. Meanwhile, Carter will look to return for Week 12, though that might be challenging given the short turnaround with the Jets next playing on Friday versus Miami.