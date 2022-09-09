Carter will open the season on a Jets offense led by backup quarterback Joe Flacco against the Ravens on Sunday, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to miss the first three weeks of the season, leaving Flacco as the Jets' top option under center. Carter's role won't be impacted significantly by the change under center, as he's still expected to form a platoon with rookie second-round pick Breece Hall. Wilson struggled with accuracy on checkdowns at times as a rookie, so having Flacco back there may actually help Carter's efficiency as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.