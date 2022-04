The Jets selected Clemons in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Clemons will be 25 years old by the time Week 1 kicks off, as he spent two years at community college before a five-year stint with Texas A&M. He was productive over his final two seasons with 46 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. As a former linebacker and running back, Clemons is still developing his edge skills and and may take time to fill into an NFL role.