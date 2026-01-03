Clemons (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Clemons was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury and won't suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale. The fourth-year pro will end the 2025 regular season with 22 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 16 games. Eric Watts will serve as the Jets' top rotational defensive end behind Jermaine Johnson and Braiden McGregor in Clemons' absence.