Clemons (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Clemons, who sat out last Sunday against Buffalo with a knee issue, is now in line to limit his absence streak to just one game following his ability to partake in Thursday's session without limitations. With fellow defensive end John Franklin-Myers currently listed as questionable for this weekend's matchup against the Lions due to an illness, the rookie's workload could potentially expand beyond his usual rotational role.