White completed 31 of 57 passes for 369 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 loss to Minnesota. He added seven yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.

White was intercepted on the opening drive, as his third-down pass to Corey Davis was tipped in the air and snagged by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. The 27-year-old quarterback bounced back by leading a field-goal drive on the ensuing possession, but those ended up being the Jets' only points until Greg Zuerlein tacked on a 60-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half. New York's offense stepped up after halftime, driving deep into Minnesota territory for a trio of field goals before White finally got into the end zone on a fourth-down quarterback sneak to cut Minnesota's lead to 27-22 with 6:45 remaining. The Jets' next drive stalled out at the one-yard line, and they got one final chance to win it, but White's desperation fourth-down heave to the end zone was intercepted. While New York didn't get the result it wanted, White topped 300 passing yards for the second time in as many starts, so he's locked in atop the quarterback depth chart heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.