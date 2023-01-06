White, who won't play in Sunday's game in Miami, revealed Friday that he's been playing through five fractured ribs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

White was noticeably hampered when he tried to play through the injury in the Week 17 loss to Seattle, even after sitting out the Jets' previous two games. The 27-year-old quarterback will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it's possible the Jets view White as a candidate for the starting job in 2023. He finishes the 2022 season with 1,192 passing yards and a 3:4 TD:INT across four starts.