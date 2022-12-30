White (ribs) logged full practices Wednesday and Thursday, and Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that White will start against the Seahawks on Sunday.

White had the Jets offense looking as good as it had all year in his three starts, but he missed the last two games due to a fractured rib. After receiving medical clearance Monday, White has been practicing fully, and he'll be under center as the Jets try to make a late playoff push. Joe Flacco will back White up in Seattle, as Zach Wilson has been benched for the second time this season.