White (ribs) received medical clearance from doctors and is on track to reclaim starting quarterback duties for the Jets this Sunday at Seattle, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After he was unsuccessful in his effort to find a doctor who would allow him to play through the fracture ribs he sustained in the Jets' Dec. 11 loss to the Bills, White missed both of the Jets' last two contests while head coach Robert Saleh turned the offense back over to 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. With Wilson failing to impress in back-to-back losses to the Lions and Jaguars, it comes as no major surprise that White will recapture the starting job as the 7-8-0 Jets look to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. Assuming White is able to open Week 17 prep Wednesday with a full practice, Saleh will likely confirm the 27-year-old's return to the starting lineup.