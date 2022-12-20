White (ribs) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
At this stage, White, who is dealing fractured ribs, is still being evaluated by doctors, which clouds his status in advance of Thursday night's game against the Jaguars. For now, coach Robert Saleh hasn't confirmed the team's starting QB for the contest, but on a short week, White could be hard-pressed to be cleared to face Jacksonville, and if so Zach Wilson would be in line to draw the assignment in Week 16.