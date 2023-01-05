White (ribs), who was listed as a full practice participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, was limited during Thursday's session, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

White's status thus is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Dolphins, but unless the QB returns to a full practice Friday, he figures to carry an injury designation into the Jets' season finale. Earlier this week, coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that White was dealing with some rib soreness after Week 17 action but added that the signal-caller should be ready for Sunday's contest.