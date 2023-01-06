The Jets officially list White (ribs) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but head coach Robert Saleh previously said Friday that the quarterback won't play.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Joe Flacco is in line to start the Jets' season finale, with Zach Wilson slated to serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback. After practicing fully Wednesday, White was limited in practice on Thursday, and now he's in line to sit out after aggravating his rib injury last Sunday against the Seahawks. White revealed Friday that he's been dealing with five fractured ribs since initially suffering the injury Week 14 in Buffalo.