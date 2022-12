Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that White (ribs) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Saleh said he doesn't believe White's ribs injury is season-ending, per Brian Costello of the New York Post, but it will be Zach Wilson taking at least one more start for the Jets in Week 16. That makes White's next chance to start January 1 versus the Seahawks, while veteran Joe Flacco will serve as Wilson's backup Thursday.