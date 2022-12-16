White (ribs), who has been ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Lions, is scheduled to be re-evaluated Monday, but head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that it will be a "challenge" for the quarterback to get cleared in time to play in the team's Week 16 game against the Jaguars on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

White insisted throughout the week that he would be ready to play this Sunday, but he failed to gain clearance from team doctors and will thus be inactive while Zach Wilson draws the start. With the Jets then facing a quick turnaround for Week 16, White may end up sitting out a second straight game due to the rib injury he suffered in the Week 14 loss to Buffalo.